Ashwini Kumar Choubey : Amendment of consumer protection (e-commerce) rules, 2020 proposed to strengthen the regulatory framework for prevention of unfair trade practices in e commerce

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Lok Sabha today said that the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were notified on 23rd July, 2020. In order to further strengthen the regulatory framework for prevention of unfair trade practices in e-commerce, Central Government has sought views/ comments/ suggestions on the proposed amendments to the Rules by placing it on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs. The proposed amendments also include provisions related to flash sales.