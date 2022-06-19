Raipur : Women’s groups and farmers presented a cow and a calf to the Chief Minister as a symbol of blessing on the purchase of cow dung worth 144 Crores under Godhan Nyay Yojna

New Delhi :Godhan Nyay Yojna has become one of the most effective rural policies of the Chhattisgarh Government , under which the state government has bought cow dung worth more than Rs 144 crores. Today, cattle herder women and farmers visited the chief Minister’s residence and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for assisting them financially through this rural policy. They also presented him a beautiful cow and a calf as a symbol of blessing. During this, the Chief Minister became emotional and said that economic prosperity and happiness in the lives of the poor rural populace, farmers and women of Chhattisgarh is the basic objective of ‘Chhattisgarh Model’. The Chief Minister said that he is a member of a large family of three crore Chhattisgarh residents and his happiness lies in the happiness of the family.

The beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana had come to meet the Chief Minister in this program led by Mr. Vinod Tiwari, member of Board of Directors, Chhattisgarh Housing Board . So far more than 2 lakh people of the state have been benefited by the Chhattisgarh ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’. Moreover, there has been a significant increase of 26 percent in the number of cow rearers, within just one year, the number of people benefited from the scheme has increased from 1,68,531 to 2,11,540. The increase in the number of cow rearers is a proof of the continuous economic progress at the village level. 8408 Gauthans have been set up in the state so that people can easily sell cow dung in their villages.

Santoshi Yadav said that the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ of the Bhupesh government had a huge impact on the economic development of the farmers and women of Chhattisgarh. Under the scheme, the government bought cow dung from cow-keepers for two rupees a kg, lakhs of sisters belonging to women’s groups got employment and a source of income. Along with this, the farmers also received double benefit from this scheme. The use of organic dung manure increased the fertility of the fields and also helped reduce crop damage caused by stray animals as cows cannot be seen grazing in the fields but are kept in proper shelters.

On this occasion, the farmers said that the Chief Minister has made cow dung a symbol of economic prosperity. It is the result of his far sighted vision and his will to uplift the rural economy that as soon as he became the Chief Minister, he started the initiative of ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ for the economic development of the poor rural populace. Today, ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ of Chhattisgarh is being studied and taught as an example of an ideal rural model in the country and abroad. Many other states are heeding advice from the Chief Minister to adopt this scheme. Farmer Mohit Ram said that the Chief Minister’s ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ is not just a scheme but it has become an identity of Chhattisgarh. By making the religious and agricultural alliance of human and cow as a symbol of social and economic prosperity of the village, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel has showed the direction to promote rural development in the country. In the history of Chhattisgarh, the state is being led by a Chief Minister who is the symbol of Chhattisgarh itself – born in a farmer’s house, he grew up observing the struggles of a farmer family. As he became the Chief Minister, he made it his responsibility to uplift the rural farming families and implemented such policies which would establish new records of rural economic prosperity at the grassroots level.

The sisters of the women’s group also presented vegetables, incense sticks, papads, spices grown in Gauthan to the Chief Minister. Mr. Vinod Tiwari said that the intimacy that was seen during the meeting between the Chief Minister and the beneficiary Gau Palak Mahila Group and the farmers, is a sign of the success of ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’.