CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends best wishes on Fathers Day

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended warm wishes to the people of the state on Father’s Day. CM Chouhan has said in a message issued from social media that fathers do not hesitate to make the biggest sacrifice for the happiness of their children. Give due respect and love to your father who lives like an ascetic.

On Father’s Day, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while paying obeisance at the feet of his revered Babuji and remembering him, has written that Babuji always taught that serving the people is the service to Narayan (God). CM Shri Chouhan has written in his emotional message that the teachings and disciplined life of Pujya Babuji always gave him the strength to stand still in difficulties without getting distracted. He always remained calm and composed and stood like a rock in the turmoil of life. He always taught to fight for truth and goodness.