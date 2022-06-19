Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Baghel wrote a letter to the Central Petroleum Minister for the regular supply of petrol and diesel in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to the Central Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri to inform him about the difficulties faced by farmers and common people in the state due to the shortage of petrol and diesel. He requested the minister to provide a regular supply of petrol and diesel in all the petroleum company depots in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister wrote in the letter that for the last 1-2 months, there has been a shortage in the supply of petrol and diesel in Chhattisgarh, due to which many petrol pumps in many districts are becoming dry. The Chhattisgarh Petroleum Dealer Welfare Association has also informed that there are 750 retail outlets of Messrs. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in Chhattisgarh which is getting closed due to the shortage in the supply of petrol and diesel.

The review of petroleum companies has revealed that earlier, the buffer stock would last for 4-5 days, while for the past 1-2 months it only lasts for one day, which gets over quickly and the petrol pumps become dry.

The Chief Minister also wrote that Chhattisgarh is an agriculture-dominated state. Agricultural activities are in progress after the arrival of the monsoon. Farmers are facing difficulties in farming due to the shortage of diesel. Moreover, in rural areas, ambulance facilities are getting affected due to the shortage of diesel and the common people are facing many problems. Agricultural work will get negatively impacted due to the shortage in diesel and petrol supply, due to which common people will face economical losses. Even after making advance payments at retail outlets in rural areas, there is no supply of petrol and diesel.

The Chief Minister Mr. Baghel has urged Central Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to start the regular supply of petrol and diesel in all the depots of Messrs. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum, and Messrs. Indian Oil Corporation Limited so that farmers and common people do not have to face difficulties. He requested the minister to thoughtfully resolve the problem.