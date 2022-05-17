Raipur : The Chief Minister paid his tribute to the Late Captain Mr. Gopal Krishna Panda after visiting the latter’s home

New Delhi :The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel visited the Late Captain Gopal Krishna Panda’s residence in Maulshri Vihar to pay his tribute. Mr. Baghel bowed and offered flowers in front of the late captain’s picture. Later, he met the family members of Captain Panda and expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy. On this occasion, the President of the Chhattisgarh Housing Board Mr. Kuldeep Juneja, the Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr. Subrat Sahu, and the Secretary Mr. Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi were also present.

Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A.P. Shrivastav died in a state helicopter crash in the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on 12 May.