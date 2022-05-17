Raipur : Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana: Rs 1700 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers as the first installment for Kharif marketing year 2021-22

New Delhi :As per the instructions of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, district-level fund transfer programms under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will be organized in all the district headquarters on May 21 this year. Ministers of Chhattisgarh Government, MLAs, Chairmen of Corporations-Boards and Commissions will attend these district-level programmes as Chief Guests. All the MLAs and public representatives will participate in these programmes as well. As the first installment of Kharif Marketing Year 2021-22, Rs 1700 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. Under the scheme, nearly Rs 12 thousand 209 crore have been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers in last two years.

General Administration Department has authorized Chief Guests for the programs to be organized at the district headquarters on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi. Chief Guests of various district-level programmes are as follows:- Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mr.T.S. Singhdeo for Sarguja district, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey for Bemetara, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu and Public Health Engineering Minister Shri Guru Rudra Kumar for Durg district, Forest Minister Shri Mohammad Akbar for Kabeerdham’s program, Food Minister Shri Amarjeet Bhagat for Rajnandgaon, Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria for Raipur’s program, Revenue Minister Mr. Jaisingh Agarwal for Korba’s program, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendia for Balod’s program, Higher Education Minister Mr. Umesh Patel for Raigarh, School Education Minister Mr. Premsai Singh Tekam for Surajpur and Industry Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma for Bastar, MLA Mr. Mohan Markam for Kondagaon, MLA Mr. Amitesh Shukla for the program of Gariaband district, Mr. Chandan Kashyap- Chairman of Chhattisgarh Handicrafts Development Board will be the Chief Guest of the program to be held in Narayanpur, Mr. Girish Devangan- Chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for the program to be organized in Dhamtari, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation Mr. Ram Gopal Agarwal for the program of Balodabazar, Mahant Dr. Ram Sundar Das- Chairman of Chhattisgarh Gau Seva Commission for the program organized in Mahasamund, Mr. Baijnath Chandrakar- Chairman, State Co-operative Bank (Apex Bank) for the program organized in Bilaspur, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation Mr. Shailesh Nitin Trivedi will be the chief guest of the program to be organized at Mungeli.

Similarly, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Mr. Atal Shrivastava will be the Chief Guest of the program organized in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Seed Development Corporation Mr. Agni Chandrakar will be the Chief Guest of the program to be organized in Janjgir-Champa district, Mr. Bhanupratap Singh-Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Scheduled Tribes Commission will be the Chief Guest of the program organized in Balrampur, Vice-Chairman of the State Level 20 Point Program Implementation Committee Mr.Ajay Agarwal will be the Chief Guest of the program in Jashpur, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Shakambhari Board Mr. Ram Kumar Patel in Koriya, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Fishermen Welfare Board Mr. Mr. MR Nishad in Dantewada, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Telangana Board Mr.Sandeep Sahu in Sukma district, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency Mr. Mithilesh Swarnkar will be the Chief Guest of the program to be organized in Kanker and Chairman of Chhattisgarh Matikala Board Mr. Balam Chakradhari will be the Chief Guest for the district-level program to be organized in Bijapur.