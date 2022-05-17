Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges teachers to develop problem solving attitude among students

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik today welcomed 908 lecturers who joined Higher Education Department and urged them to develop problem solving attitude among students saying that society grows and gets ahead by solving its issues. CM wished the teachers to help children, youth to develop this critical trait.

Society needs knowledge to solve problems, transform lives. CM congratulated new appointees & said that with a focus to energise higher education, Govt has launched recruitment drives to fill up vacant teaching posts on a huge scale in Govt, Non-Govt aided colleges, he said.

CM also informed that since 2016, Odisha initiated recruitment process for 3768 college teachers, out of which 2320 teachers have already been appointed in different aided colleges. The process is on to recruit 991 lecturers in Govt colleges & Teacher Education Institutes, CM added.

Further, process for recruitment of 1000+ Professors, Associate Professors & Assistant Professors in all State Universities has started and will be filled up soon. CM added that smart-classrooms will be developed in colleges in the line of School Transformation programme.