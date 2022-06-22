Raipur : Narwa Mission constituted at the instructions of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi :To enable the smooth operation of Narwa programmes in Chhattisgarh under the instructions of the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, to expedite the works related to the Narwa development, and to establish harmony between the works carried out for Narwa development by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and the Climate Change Department, a seven-member Narwa Mission was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest and Climate Change Department, Mr. Subrat Sahoo.

The Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department Mr. R. Prasanna, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Forces Mr. Rakesh Chaturvedi, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Executive Officer Campa Mr. V. Shrinivas Rao, Additional Pricipal Chief Conservator of Forests (Joint Forest Management) Mr. Arun Kumar Pandey, Commissioner of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Mission Mr. Mohammad Abdul Kaiser Haq, Nodal Officer of Narwa-Garwa-Gurwa-Badi and Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Scheme Dr. Tamboli Aiyaaz Fakir Bhai, and the Chief Engineer of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Mission Mr. Narayan Nimje will be the members of the Narwa Mission.

The Narwa Programmes in the state are being conducted by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and the Forest and Climate Change Department. The Narwa programme aims at recharging underground water by the supply of water from drainage channels so that they have an everlasting water supply through structures like small underground dykes.

This program will increase the irrigated areas in Chhattisgarh and water will be available for agriculture in most places. Water supply problems for release will also be remedied. Additionally, it will also promote biodiversity.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department will monitor the Narwa Programme conducted by the Department through their Head Office, and the works related to the Narwa development done by the Forest and Climate Change Department will be reviewed and operated by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Head of Forest Forces.

Under the Narwa Development Programme, 30 thousand drainage channels in the state have been selected for recharging. Under the first phase, the repair of 9541 Narwas have been permitted. Under the Narwa Development Programme, structures like Loose Boulder Check, Check dam, Gully Plug, Contour Trench, and Stop Dam are being constructed to keep away the rain water from flooding the drainage channels during the repairs. Now the repaired channels have water even during the summers. This has raised the availability of water for release, irrigation, and drinking water while also increasing the ground water level.