New Delhi :On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 held on 05/06/2022, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter.