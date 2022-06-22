PM Gati Shakti is an effective tool for planning and implementation : CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that PM Gati Shakti is an effective tool for planning and execution. Its effective use will ensure better and economical implementation of schemes along with saving time. Orientation through PM Gati Shakti of officers-employees up to the field level should be ensured in the state. If there is a need to add any information or data related to the state in PM Gati Shakti, its fulfillment should be ensured within the time frame. The development of the state should not be affected under any circumstances.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the review meeting of PM Gati Shakti Madhya Pradesh at his residence office. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bais, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Shukla, Principal Secretary Science and Technology Shri Amit Rathore, Managing Director Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited Shri Nand Kumaram and other officers were present.

It is noteworthy that, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had launch PM Gati Shakti on October 2021 for multi-modal connectivity. It includes 16 Ministries of the Government of India and state governments to facilitate coordinated implementation of integrated planning and infrastructure connectivity within country. Economic zones like textile cluster, pharmaceutical cluster are also included in this to make the country’s businesses more competitive. This will increase coordination and cooperation at the ministerial and departmental level in infrastructure related schemes. Also, there will be a significant shift in the methods of preparing development schemes. It will ensure optimum utilization of resources and capabilities. Along with increasing efficiency, it will also avert possibilities of duplication in work while ensuring the proper utilization of time.

An empowered group of secretaries and a network planning group have been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for the implementation of PM Gati Shakti in the state. This includes officials from Ministries and departments dealing with infrastructure. A technical support unit is being formed in the state including experts from different fields.

PM Gati Shakti will develop a system for strengthening and better coordination of overall infrastructure, including Roads, Water Resources, Energy, Industry, Urban Development and Housing and Food and Civil Supplies departments. 27 officers from different departments of the state attended the training held at Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Application and Geo Informatics, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat. They will conduct capacity development activities at various levels in the state. The Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department is the nodal department of PM Gati Shakti in the state.