Raipur : Formulate an action plan for fly ash disposal: Chief Minister

New Delhi : Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday chaired a review meeting of district level officials as a part of his ‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan’ in Raigarh. During the meeting, he gave directions to appoint specialists in government hospitals using DMF and CSR funds. Besides, he has asked officials concerned to ensure that cow dung is being purchased in all gauthans across the state. All registered cattle rearers should be encouraged to sell cow dung. The Chief Minister has asked the officials concerned to formulate an action plan for fly ash disposal by power companies. Under no circumstances should there be dumping in rivers, streams, or private farms of farmers, he said.

Speaking about the problem of human-elephant conflict in Raigarh district, he said that the Narva development programme is helping to reduce the conflict to a great extent. The availability of water prevents wild tuskers from entering human habitation. Achanakmar Tiger Reserve is an example of this. He advised the forest department to plant bamboo and banana saplings in the Narva area to fulfill the requirement of elephants.

Stating that the monsoon is nearing its completion, Chief Minister directed to expedite road repair works. Raigarh Municipal Corporation has been asked to make a proposal for improvement in the urban roads. He has also directed to improve of the Kelo and its tributaries. He has also directed to continue the implementation of schemes that aims to reduce the rate of malnutrition among women.

School Education and Minister-in-charge of Raigarh district Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, MLA Prakash Nayak, Chief Minister’s secretary Mr. Siddharth Komal Pardeshi, District In-charge Secretary Niranjan Das, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Alung, IG Ratanlal Dangi, Collector Ranu Sahu also attended the meeting.