Raipur : Chief Minister garlanded the statue of Late Lal Shyam Shah

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today garlanded the statue of Late Lal Shyam Shah at Mohala Bus Stand and paid him courteous tribute. He said that the Zamindar of Panabaras, Mr. Shah was a public leader of the region. He was the strong voice of Chhattisgarh in the national politics of independent India. He dedicated his entire life to work for the welfare and interests of tribal people. He gave important suggestions to Pandit Nehru for the formulation of an effective policy in tribal interest.