Raipur : Chief Minister garlanded the statue of Late Lal Shyam Shah

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today garlanded the statue of Late Lal Shyam Shah at Mohala Bus Stand and paid him courteous tribute. He said that the Zamindar of Panabaras, Mr. Shah was a public leader of the region. He was the strong voice of Chhattisgarh in the national politics of independent India. He dedicated his entire life to work for the welfare and interests of tribal people. He gave important suggestions to Pandit Nehru for the formulation of an effective policy in tribal interest.
Prev Post
Raipur : Chief Minister inaugurated and performed Bhoomipujan of various works worth Rs 106 crore 27 lakh 95 thousand on the occasion of inauguration of the newly formed Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district