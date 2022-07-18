Raipur : Dr. Khubchand Baghel was the first visionary of Chhattisgarh’s state formation: Chief Minister Mr. Baghel

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has remembered and paid tribute to the freedom fighter and litterateur Dr. Khubchand Baghel on his birth anniversary on 19th July. Recalling the contribution of Dr. Baghel, the Chief Minister said that Khubchand ji devoted his entire life for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. As a social reformer, sensitive litterateur and skilled doctor, he gave a new direction towards improving the wellbeing of the society. Till the end of his life, he continued to serve Chhattisgarh by engaging in creative and farmer-laborer friendly activities. He was the first dreamer of Chhattisgarh’s formation as a state.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that during his studies, Dr. Saheb was influenced by the national ideology and started taking active part in the national movement. He inspired hundreds of youth by walking from village to village and connected them with the freedom struggle. The plays written by him against social evils also made a deep impact on the public.

In the memory and honor of Dr. Baghel, the state level honor is given every year by the Government of Chhattisgarh to encourage significant achievement and research work in the field of agriculture. Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme has been started from January 1, 2020, to provide free and better health facilities to all the citizens of the state. 65 lakh families of the state are under the purview of this scheme. The Chief Minister said that the personality and creativity of Dr. Khubchand Baghel will always continue to inspire us.