Raipur : All 90 MLAs of the state cast their votes for the Presidential election

New Delhi :For the election of the 16th President of the country, all 90 MLAs of the state including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Speaker of the Assembly Dr. Charandas Mahant and Leader of Opposition Shri Dharamlal Kaushik casted their votes in the polling booth which was set up in the Vidhan Sabha building today. The voting started at 10 am. After the stipulated period of polling was over, the ballot box was sealed at 5 pm. The Assistant Returning Officer appointed for the Presidential Election-2022 will go to New Delhi by a regular flight at 9.15 pm tonight with the sealed ballot box. The counting of votes will be done in Delhi on July 21.

This morning, the ballot box was taken out from the strong room built in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha building and was kept in the polling room. In the presence of the polling agents of both the presidential candidates, observers appointed by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, the sealed ballot boxes were opened,checked and kept for voting. The ballot box was sealed again after the stipulated period of polling was over at 5 pm.

Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Mr. P. Dayanand, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Mrs. Shikha Rajput Tiwari, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for Chhattisgarh during the opening of the ballot box for voting and re-sealing it after voting. Mr. Rakesh Ranjan and Observer Mr. Malay Malik, Polling agents of the candidates Mr. Mohit Ram Kerketta and Dr. Krishnamurthy Bandhi were present on the occasion.