Raipur : Chhattisgarh records 946.3 mm average rainfall so far

New Delhi : An average rainfall of 946.3 mm has been recorded in Chhattisgarh since June 1 to August 21, 2022. The highest rainfall of 1922.0 mm was recorded in the Bijapur district while the Surguja district recorded the lowest average rainfall of 406.6 mm. This report is based on the district-wise rainfall statistics from June 01 to August 21.

According to the information received from the state-level control room for flood disaster management, Surajpur has received 647.1 mm of rainfall since June 1. Similarly, Balrampur received 592.1 mm rainfall, Jashpur 612.3 mm, Koriya 625.5 mm, Raipur 706.2mm, Balodabazar 939.1mm, Gariyaband 1008.2 mm, Mahasamund 962.2mm, Dhamtari 995.3mm, Bilaspur 1099.1 mm, Mungeli 1007.1mm, Raigarh 874.6 mm, Janjgir-Champa 1103.8 mm, Korba 848.9 mm, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi 814.7 mm, Durg 803.1 mm, Kabirdham 902.6 mm, Rajnandgaon 956.6 mm, Balod 1037.2 mm, Bemetara 573.0mm, Bastar 1332.6 mm, Kondagaon 1092.1 mm, Kanker 1210.6 mm, Narayanpur 1114.8 mm, Dantewada 1353.0 mm and Sukma recorded an average rainfall of 964.0 mm