PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian wrestling team on winning 16 medals at the U20 World Championships

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian wrestling team on winning 16 medals (7 each in Men’s and Women’s freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman) at the U20 World Championships.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team on winning 16 medals (7 each in Men’s and Women’s freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman) at the U20 World Championships. This is India’s best-ever performance. It also shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands!”