Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel attends the Dashgatra ceremony of Late Mr. Ashok Sinha

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel attended the ‘dashgatra’ ceremony of Late Mr. Ashok Sinha, resident of Mana Basti. The Chief Minister met the family members of Late Mr. Sinha and expressed condolences and consoled the family members. The Chief Minister paid homage by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Late Mr. Ashok Sinha. On this occasion MLA Mr. Satyanarayan Sharma, Chairman of State Food Civil Supplies Corporation Mr. Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chairman of State Mineral Development Corporation Mr. Girish Devangan, President of District Co-operative Bank Raipur, Mr. Pakanj Sharma, Ward Panch of Mana Basti Mr. Kunal Sinha and many citizens. was present.