Raipur : Another big initiative by the Chief Minister for the benefit of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

New Delhi :Starting another significant initiative for the benefit of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Chief Minister today started the distribution of caste certificates with the names of castes mentioned in English. The Chief Minister started this noble initiative during the Bhent Mulaqat program in Bijapur. The Chief Minister provided caste certificates to three beneficiaries of the Pradhan tribe. These caste certificates mentioned the name of the caste in English for the first time.

During the cabinet meeting presided by the Chief Minister on 1 May, the decision to mention the caste name in English on caste certificates was taken to ease the difficulties faced by the people of Scheduled Tribes and Castes in receiving caste certificates due to quantitative errors. As per this decision, the Chief Minister distributed the caste certificates to three beneficiaries hailing from the Mingachal village of Bijapur district of the Pradhan tribe, namely, Sunil Kandik, Asha Kandik, and Nisha Kandik.

This revolutionary step by the State Government will ensure that the people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes will have no difficulty in obtaining caste certificates and will be able to reap the benefits of various schemes. Their rights related to the concessions provided in the education, employment, and scholarship schemes will be protected. Before this decision, the real beneficiaries of Scheduled Tribes and Castes faced difficulties in obtaining caste certificates due to quantitative errors and therefore couldn’t reap the benefits of various government schemes. During the caste certificate distribution, the Minister of Commerce and the District In-charge Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Lok Sabha MP Mr. Deepak Baij, Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, and the Chief Minister’s Secretary Mr. Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi were also present.