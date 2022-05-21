Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board promotes inbound tourism & showcases their fast growing tourism sector at SATTE 2022

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) participated in South Asia’s Travel Trade Exhibition (SATTE) 2022, held from 18th to 20th May, 2022 in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The three-day event was beefed up with the interactive sessions and comprehensive genuine exchange of fruitful communication between thought leaders and stakeholders of the industry. The delegation of MPTB led by Mr. Yuvraj Padole- Deputy Director, Events and marketing interacted and pitched wildlife, wellness, spiritual, heritage, culture, adventure, rural and other products of Madhya Pradesh Tourism to travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, government officials from different states, travel association and other stake holders. Visitors at MPTB stall got chance to experience Virtual Tours of Sanchi, Amarkantak, Ghats of Narmada, and other destinations. Madhya Pradesh stall was visited by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), Dr M. Mathiventhan, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Shri Satpal Maharaj, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Govt of Uttarakhand, Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director, Events and Marketing, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Mr. P. P. Khanna, ADTOI President etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director – Events and Marketing said, “Post COVID it is the first time that SATTE is organised physically. This year our main aim to attend SATTE is to meet different stakeholders and create an opportunity to increase the footfall of tourists in the ‘Heart of Incredible India- Madhya Pradesh’. The footfall of international tourist is also increasing parallel along with domestic tourists. We are already famous as Tiger state of India and now we are also the Leopard state of India and Alligator State of India. We offer all sorts of tourism products starting from Spiritual, Religious, and Architecture and so on. Apart from this Madhya Pradesh is always ready to provide rural, wellness, leisure, responsible and natural tourism to our national and international tourists.

Madhya Pradesh, a state that reflects the true cultural heritage of the nation through the amalgamation of various communities, castes and ways of life has always been a major tourist attraction. Madhya Pradesh has various activities planned, which will make it a tourist friendly destination and promote inbound tourism. The state has a great potential to offer tourism attractions in the areas of wildlife, pilgrimage, heritage and leisure to help build a foundation in different regions of the country’s Tourism sector. It is one of the forerunners among the economically rising states of the country and is teeming with vast potential of investment in tourism sector. The government has taken multiple initiatives to make MP an investment friendly state.