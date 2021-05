Bhubaneswar: Rain lashes several parts of Balasore, Kendrapara & Paradip as Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall tomorrow. Paradip has so far received maximum rainfall due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas. North Odisha to witness heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm says Umashankar Das, senior weather expert at Regional MeT Bhubaneswar.

