Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav’s Jharsuguda Visit: Odisha BJP Secretary Tankadhar Tripathy Discusses Issues Related To District, Railways

Bhubaneswar: During the one-day official visit of Honourable Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, Odisha BJP unit secretary Tankadhar Tripathy discussed several important issues pertaining to the development of Jharsuguda district as well as the pre-independence era railway station at the district headquarters town of Jharsuguda.

The Hon’ble Minister arrived in Jharsuguda yesterday evening from New Delhi and has been back to the national capital today evening.

During his stay at Jharsuguda, Shri Tankadhar Tripathy discussed various issues related to Jharsuguda district .

Mr Tripathy laid stress on the following issues:

1- In and around Jharsuguda, there are three railway divisions, namely Bilaspur, Sambalpur and Chakardharpur.

Hence during the discussion, Honourable Minister agreed that all the train lines of the three divisions will be combined and controlled from Jharsuguda junction.

Shri Tripathy also requested Honourable Railway Minister that the OLd Post Office building at Jharsuguda, built during the British Raj (1892), should be renovated and declared as a heritage building.

Honourable Minister also took review of Senior Officials of various Railway divisions, i.e.East Coast (ECoR), South- Eastern (SE) and South Central (SC) divisions and also Kolkota Zone GM was present at the meeting.

All local MLAs and both Sambalpur and Bargarh MPs were also present during the important review meeting.