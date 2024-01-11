Rahul Gandhi to Embark on Four-Day ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Odisha Next Month

BHUBANESWAR, January 11, 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a four-day journey through Odisha as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra next month. The yatra, scheduled to commence on January 14 from Manipur, will enter Odisha from Jharkhand and traverse the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, and Jharsuguda, according to senior Odisha Congress leader Sarat Rout.

Speaking at a press conference, Rout shared details about the yatra’s route and outlined the party’s expectations for a significant presence in the state during the second and third weeks of February. He emphasized the importance of Odisha in the yatra’s itinerary before it proceeds to the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to connect with people across the country, addressing their concerns and promoting the Congress party’s vision for inclusive development. Rahul Gandhi’s presence in Odisha is anticipated to energize party workers and engage with the local population on key issues.

As part of the Odisha leg of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with residents, hold public meetings, and address gatherings to understand the challenges faced by the people in the region. The districts chosen for the yatra are strategically significant, covering diverse communities and allowing the Congress leader to connect with a wide cross-section of the population.

The Congress party in Odisha is gearing up for the visit, hoping that Rahul Gandhi’s presence will bolster their efforts and resonate with the aspirations of the people in the state. The yatra’s journey through Odisha is expected to culminate with the entry into Chhattisgarh, marking a crucial phase in the nationwide initiative.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ is gaining momentum as it progresses through different states, attracting attention and shaping the narrative around key issues affecting the people of India. The upcoming four-day sojourn in Odisha is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in the yatra’s trajectory, providing a platform for dialogue and engagement on matters of national significance.