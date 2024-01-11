Bacardí Presents Casa Bacardí On Tour In Bhubaneswar, Featuring King

Bhubaneswar: CASA BACARDÍ On Tour, presented by BACARDÍ Experiences, is all set to bring the electric energy of King to the city of Bhubaneswar on 13th of January 2024. The highly-anticipated CASA BACARDÍ On Tour featuring the legendary rapper-performer-storyteller, KING, will take place at the picturesque Dream City Resort, promising to be an evening of fabulous beats.

Known for its rich heritage and passionate music enthusiasts, Bhubaneswar is the perfect backdrop for this event. King’s one-of-a-kind music has captivated audiences worldwide, and now, Bhubaneswar will have the chance to experience his magic live!

Sharing her excitement about the event, Sameeksha Uniyal – Brand Lead, Brand BACARDÍ said, “We’ve been very eager to bring King to Bhubaneswar as the city has a crowd that adores music. We could sense the excitement amongst locals ever since the event was announced.

The response has been absolutely phenomenal, and we can’t wait to bring more such experiences in the city with CASA BACARDÍ On Tour.”

KING continues a steep climb on the Indian pop music scene. In a short span of less than three years, the New Delhi popstar has made a strong mark for himself in the industry and is now on his way to break records and make his name globally. He broke records by becoming #1 on YouTube Music Global Top 50 along with the Spotify Global Top 50 with his third album ‘Champagne Talk’ which also featured ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ that has garnered over 1 billion streams across all platforms and been crowned as #1 song by Spotify India in 2023.