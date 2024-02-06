Rahul Gandhi Launches ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Odisha, Urges Citizens to Voice Concerns

In a bid to connect with the people of Odisha and address their grievances, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commenced the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the state, marking its entry at Biramitrapur in Sundargarh district from neighboring Jharkhand. Emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement, Gandhi extended an earnest call to the people of Odisha to step forward and share their concerns, assuring them of his commitment to addressing their issues.

The yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, serves as a platform for fostering dialogue and amplifying the voices of citizens across the nation, aiming to bridge the gap between governance and grassroots realities. As the journey traverses through the heartland of Odisha, Gandhi aims to interact closely with communities, listen to their grievances, and champion their causes at the national level.

Amidst a backdrop of enthusiastic participation and spirited discourse, the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha signifies a renewed effort by the Congress leader to engage with the electorate, understand their aspirations, and mobilize support for inclusive governance. The yatra underscores the party’s commitment to grassroots democracy and inclusive development, seeking to empower marginalized communities and amplify their voices in the corridors of power.

As the yatra gains momentum, Rahul Gandhi’s outreach efforts are poised to resonate with citizens from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, offering them a platform to articulate their concerns and aspirations for a more equitable and just society. Through this interactive journey, Gandhi seeks to reaffirm the Congress party’s commitment to upholding the principles of justice, equality, and inclusive growth, as he traverses through the heartlands of Odisha, connecting with the people at every step of the way.