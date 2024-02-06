Aastha Special Train Embarks: 1400 Sri Ram Devotees from Odisha Begin Journey to Ayodhya

In a momentous pilgrimage initiative, approximately 1400 ardent devotees of Lord Ram hailing from Odisha embarked on a spiritual journey aboard the inaugural “Aastha Special Train” bound for Ayodhya Dham. The departure ceremony, held on Tuesday, witnessed a heartfelt send-off for devotees who eagerly anticipate the sacred pilgrimage to the revered city of Ayodhya.

Initiating the historic journey, Mr. Samal, expressing gratitude on behalf of the devotees, extended heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the age-old aspirations of millions of devotees. The pilgrimage holds immense significance for devotees from Puri and Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituencies, marking a cherished milestone in their spiritual journey.

The commencement of the Aastha Special Train marks a significant milestone in fulfilling the devout desires of Sri Ram devotees, symbolizing the convergence of faith, devotion, and collective spiritual aspirations. The journey represents a sacred odyssey for devotees to pay homage at the revered birthplace of Lord Ram, reinforcing the profound cultural and spiritual ties that bind devotees across the nation.

Amidst fervent prayers and expressions of devotion, the departure of the Aastha Special Train resonates with a sense of joyous anticipation and spiritual fulfillment for devotees embarking on this sacred pilgrimage. The journey not only embodies the deep-rooted reverence for Lord Ram but also serves as a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of devotees from Odisha.

As the Aastha Special Train sets forth on its journey to Ayodhya Dham, it heralds a new chapter in the spiritual landscape of Odisha, fostering unity, harmony, and a sense of shared spiritual heritage among devotees. The pilgrimage embodies the timeless journey of faith and devotion, transcending geographical boundaries to unite devotees in their quest for spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings.