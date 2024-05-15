Bolangir: Rahul Gandhi addresses the public in Bolangir, Odisha. On June 4, a list of all the poor will be compiled. From each family, name of one woman will be selected, and Rs 1 lakh will be credited into her bank account. We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power, says Rahul Gandhi. This is called vikas, says the Congress leader in Bolangir .

“Reservation will be finished, public sector will be privatised and the country will be operated by 22 capitalists. That’s why people’s government should be formed. So, protect the Constitution, reservation and the poor and make Congress victorious here,” says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bolangir .