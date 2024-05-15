Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Rahul Gandhi addresses the public in Bolangir, Odisha

By OdAdmin

Bolangir: Rahul Gandhi addresses the public in Bolangir, Odisha. On June 4, a list of all the poor will be compiled. From each family, name of one woman will be selected, and Rs 1 lakh will be credited into her bank account. We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power, says Rahul Gandhi. This is called vikas, says the Congress leader in Bolangir .

“Reservation will be finished, public sector will be privatised and the country will be operated by 22 capitalists. That’s why people’s government should be formed. So, protect the Constitution, reservation and the poor and make Congress victorious here,” says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bolangir .

Rahul Gandhi announced several guarantees in his speech:
(1) Women belonging to poor families will get ₹1lakh per annum. ₹8500 will be transferred to the bank accounts of the Women beneficiaries every month
(2)Unemployed graduates will also get ₹1 lakh for 1 year
(3)Legally guaranteed MSP for Paddy, wheat & other Agricultural produce
(4)Wage under MGNREGS to be hiked to ₹400 from ₹250
(5)Salaries of Anganwadi & ASHA workers to be doubled
(6)Loans of farmers to be written off
OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.