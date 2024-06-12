Radisson Hotel Group sets foot in West Bengal with the signing of 150-room Radisson Hotel Siliguri

Building its presence in Eastern India, Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the signing of its first hotel in West Bengal, Radisson Hotel Siliguri. The move underscores the Group’s commitment to deliver international hospitality standards across diverse and unexplored markets of India. The hotel is expected to be operational by Q2 2028.

Siliguri holds immense significance as a commercial, transportation, and educational hub and serves as a gateway to Northeast India – a key focus market for the Group. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, the city boasts easy access to iconic sites like Darjeeling and Dooars, catering to a range of travelers.

The hotel is conveniently located close to Bagdogra International Airport, New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, and Siliguri Junction offering seamless connectivity for intercity, intracity travelers and those visiting from neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

“Eastern India holds immense potential for the country’s hospitality ecosystem with cities and towns endowed with natural beauty and industrial resources. The signing of Radisson Hotel Siliguri reflects our strategic focus on expanding the Group’s footprint in the region backed by the long-term vision of adding value to the experience of our guests and valued partners. We are enthused by this opportunity and continue to be on the lookout for the right assets and partners for growing our portfolio here.” said, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia – Radisson Hotel Group

Once open, Radisson Hotel Siliguri will feature 150 guest rooms and spacious suites. Guests can look forward to a comfortable stay complemented by various amenities, including a well-equipped fitness center, a refreshing swimming pool, and a rejuvenating spa. Boasting versatile event spaces encompassing a sprawling 18,000 sq. ft., the hotel will be well-equipped to cater to MICE events and unforgettable gatherings. Additionally, guests would also be able to indulge in delectable offerings at the all-day dining venue, unwind at the bar, or savor a cup of tea at the tea lounge.

“We are proud to be Radisson Hotel Group’s first partner in West Bengal and introduce Radisson Hotel Siliguri to the world. With the Group’s strong brand value and commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience, we are confident that this hotel will become the preferred choice for travelers coming to the city, said R.K. Goel, Chairman – SBM Group

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 180 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.