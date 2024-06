Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse assumes charge as Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports in Shastri Bhawan today. Secretary, Department of Sports and Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs along with the senior officials of the Ministry, welcomed the Minister. Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for reposing his faith in her.

Union Minister was briefed by senior officials of the Ministry about the schemes and initiatives of the ministry.