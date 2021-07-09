Radio Shrikshetra, the only internet based radio station dedicated to Lord Jagannatha launched today in New Delhi on the auspicious day of ‘Nava Jaubana Darshana’

New Delhi: Radio Shrikshetra, the only internet based radio station dedicated to Lord Jagannatha was launched today on the auspicious day of ‘Nava Jaubana Darshana’ of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha at the premises of Hauz Khas Jagannath Temple, New Delhi.

The Home page of the Radio Shrikshetra mentions it’s mission as dedicated to the cult and culture of Sri Jagannatha and includes the legends, rituals, philosophy, devotee’s unique spiritual experiences and union with Sri Jagannatha, devotional music, literature, traditions, art, crafts and cuisine related to Sri Jagannatha temple and culture.

The radio launch programme was attended by Former Member of Parliament Rama Chandra Khuntia, Secretary Nilachal Seva Sangha Rabindra Pradhan, former director of external affairs division in AIR Amlan Jyoti Majumdar, Former Ambassador and Secretary to Govt. of India and poet Sh. Amarendra Khatua, Founder & Director of Kalinga Literary Festival, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Former Administrator Kulamani Biswal, Secretary of Delhi Saraswat Sangh, Sangram Dhar, Director of Odia Mahamanch Gobardhan Dhala, and CEO of SPC Management and Associate editor of Pallibani Nabajyoti Das. Founder Rama Chandra Nath informed, the radio channel is an unique initiative and will provide a holistic devotional experience to listeners encompassing all aspects of Lord Jagannatha.