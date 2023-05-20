New Delhi: The Quad leaders have unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism.

In a joint statement today, they reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and in Pathankot. It also emphasised on commitment to pursuing designations by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee as appropriate.

The Quad leaders, comprised the leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, expressed their shared vision of a region where no country dominates and all countries are free from coercion. It said that the conscious must not be an era of war and they reaffirmed their commitment for dialogue and diplomacy.

The Quad leaders affirmed their support for The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality, unity and recognizing its regional leadership role.

The Quad’s positive, practical agenda covers a wide range of issues including addressing the climate crisis, achieving sustainable consumption and production, strengthening cooperation in clean energy, and supporting health security.

The leaders announced various initiatives and partnerships to advance these goals, including the Quad Infrastructure Fellowships Program, the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, and the Quad Health Security Partnership.