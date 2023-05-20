Archery World Cup Stage 2 at Shanghai: Teenage Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar defeated the world number one Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to win a maiden World Cup gold medal in the men’s individual compound section.

In the non-Olympic compound section, India bagged two gold with the mixed team duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beating top-seeded Korean team 156-155.

This was a successive World Cup gold medal for the mixed pair duo that had also won in the Antalya leg last month.