Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront in Srinagar and dedicated the project to the public.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said Srinagar Smart City has transformed the Rajbagh Riverfront stretch into a world-class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, free wifi, universal access and numerous activities along the way and has strengthened the river-people connect. He said it is also a strong indicator of the rapid growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

At the inauguration event, the Lt Governor said that Jhelum Rajbagh riverfront is a model of urban excellence and it will enhance the quality of life of the citizens, contribute to socio-economic growth and provide much needed support in developing cultural and business infrastructure. He observed that the administration is developing smart infrastructure that will preserve the cultural heritage and also unlock the huge untapped potential of the river.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor maintained that in the near future, a library and cafe will also be developed while the work on other side of the river will start soon.

Replying to a question on the arrangements for G20 meeting, the Lt Governor said the J&K Government with the active support and participation of the people, is all geared up for the meeting in Srinagar.

He said the successful conduct of the G20 meeting will boost the tourism and investment flow in the Union Territory and the world will also witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir.