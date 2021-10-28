Qalara helping Odisha and India’s artisanal products reach new global consumers

– Sabai Grass placemats from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj and Raghurajpur Pattachitra serve-ware find market in Hongkong and London

– Traditional bone and horn craft from Sambhal discover new markets in South Africa

Bhubaneswar: Qalara, India’s largest cross border B2B platform for artisanal goods, backed by Reliance, has set on motion plethora of initiatives to take Indian artisanal products to new global consumers across the world.

In a significant success on Qalara platform, the traditional Sabai Grass placemats from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj and Raghurajpur Pattachitra serve-ware find market in Hongkong and London, respectively. Several other artisanal products from Odisha including stone and wood carved artefacts, hand painted Ganjifa cards, palm leaf engravings, Pattachitra and tribal paintings etc. have also featured on Qalara platform, expanding their reach to global consumers across the world.

The platform showcases 75,000+ artisanal products across home decor, home textiles, fashion accessories, toys, kitchen & dining, gifting, outdoor, furniture and more, from far and wide across India, for buyers across the globe.

At the Asia’s largest Gifts and Handicrafts Fair, IGHF, slated from 28th October to 31st October 2021, Qalara is showcasing its cross border B2B platform and its immense potential as well as benefits for Indian artisans and artisanal goods dealers to reach global consumers across the world.

Qalara has enabled several Indian artisanal products find markets across the globe, including handloom-woven kitchen towels from Chinnamalai to Los Angeles, Sabai grass placemats from Mayurbhanj, Odisha to Hongkong; Raghrajpur’s hand painted Pattachitra serve-ware shipped to stores in London; Bone and Horn Inlay art and craft from Sambhal in UP to new markets in South Africa; Manipur’s Longpi all the way to Canadian stores, Channapatna toys all the way to Singapore, Saharanpur’s hand carved wooden decor to Mauritius, Agra’s handmade soapstone burners shipped to stores in the UK and Jaipur’s traditional jewellery shipped to Europe, Australia, Canada, USA and more.

With over 600 registered micro, small and large manufacturers, artisans, producers, and exporters on its platform, Qalara has thousands of registered buyers from 50+ countries and has delivered B2B shipments to 40+ countries in less than a year.

Using a combination of data and technology to understand consumer demand, product, and pricing trends across geographies, Qalara is funnelling it back to producers to enhance marketability and sales of Indian artisanal products.

Backed by Reliance, Qalara is integrating to leverage synergies across supply chain, sourcing, product development, international partnerships, data sciences and technology. It has built a unique B2B cross-border technology platform with ability to compute MOQs, prices, lead times, and supply chain requirements across thousands of products and country combinations via both air and ocean, with multiple fulfilment models including on demand manufacturing, customisation, just-in-time and more, and multiple global payment solutions.