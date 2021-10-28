Air Force Station, Carnicobar conducts multi-specialist medical camp

New Delhi : A medical camp with specialist doctors in multiple disciplines was conducted by Air Force Station Carnicobar, under the aegis of HQ Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), on October 28, 2021 to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The camp organized at Community Centre of Malacca village in Carnicobar included 11 medical personnel from Bishop John Richardson Hospital and was inaugurated by Group Captain Nitin Talwar, Station Commander, Air Force Station, Carnicobar.

Tribal population residing at various villages of Carnicobar island got benefitted from the Camp. An overwhelming response from them was witnessed at the medical camp. The villagers wholeheartedly appreciated the humane efforts made by the Indian Air Force in organising the medical camp at a remote island of Carnicobar.

Apart from other OPD services, the medical team conducted screening of non-communicable diseases and Tuberculosis under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). Squadron Leader Ragit P Rajesh, medical officer of Air Force Station Carnicobar, along with four specialist doctors viz Dr. Ajith Palanichami. Pediatrician, Dr. Poornima, Dermatologist, Dr. Rubeena Yusuf, General Duty Medical Officer, Dr. Ruth Christopher, Dental Surgeon, from BJR Hospital, Carnicobar gave an added specialist edge to the medical services provided in the camp to the island population.