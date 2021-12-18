New Delhi: PVR Cinemas, India’s largest and the most premium film exhibitor unveiled Kerala’s first-ever 4DX auditorium, with the screening of the eagerly awaited Marvel Studio’s movie, ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ at PVR Lulu Mall Kochi.

Having understood the market of Kochi with its existing 9 Screen Cinema at Lulu Mall, PVR will introduce the 4DX auditorium in its Cinema featuring 116 specially-designed motion seats that changes the cinematic paradigm from just Watching to Experiencing. The revolutionary realistic effects stimulates all five senses with high-tech motion seats and special effects including wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water, rain and scents, in both 2D and 3D formats. The 4DX experience is gaining recognition as an unparalleled movie-going experience for audiences.

The 4DX auditorium is powered by Christie 2K projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, cleanest, sharpest and brightest images possible. It has a Clarus Screen from Harkness, the world’s leading screen Technology Company that creates visibly deeper 3D content, improved uniformity and superior colour for a more captivating and immersive viewing experience. For an unparalleled surround sound experience, the audi hosts advanced Dolby 7.1 technological solution that truly allows crystal-clear, high-definition immersive audio with perfect intelligibility.

4DX motion chairs are equipped with the AC Servo Motor, which allows for precise movement and speed control. The result is that the motion system is able to sync with a variety of movies without any lag in movement caused by the hydraulic system. With this advanced system in place, the perfect union between motion and content is realized. From action packed blockbusters to adventure, horror, and even animation, all films can be enjoyed in 4DX. In addition to movies, other acclaimed 4DX content include concerts, documentaries, and commercial ads. This unique cinematic experience has created a demand that grows more and more each year.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said, “Post the pandemic, the movie viewing experiencing needs to become more experiential which gives ample reasons for people to come out of their homes and resume their big screen movie entertainment. 4DX aims at amplifying the experience of living the movie than just watching it. Its revolutionary signature effects work in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen to bring out realistic emotions and feelings among audiences.”

PVR continues to retain its position as the largest provider of 4DX in India. With this launch, PVR reaches a count of 19 4DX technology enabled screens in India across 12 cities. PVR has a presence of 15 screens across 3 cinemas in the state of Kerala.

4DX is the world’s first 4D movie format that delivers a fully immersive cinematic experience by which movies are no longer bound by their visual and aural limits. 4DX’s immersive cinematic experience presents the future of the movie industry and is widely considered to be the biggest innovation in cinematic technology to date. Developed in South Korea by CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D Cinema Technology Company, this amazing, new experience has been warmly adopted by major Hollywood Studios for their blockbusters and local titles.

Amidst the tumult of this unprecedented period, the Company has rolled out a robust PVR Cares programme to safeguard the health and well-being of its employees and customers while continuing the business operations with responsibility and care. As a category leader, PVR has gone ahead to ensure that cinemas are safe in every possible way for both guests and staff; and going beyond what was mandated by the government. The safety and hygiene parameter across every touch point in the customer journey is addressed in PVR Care.

PVR has leveraged technology extensively to make its cinemas safer such as the use of anti-microbial film on most-touched surfaces, use of UV cabinets to sterilize all food packaging, digital transactions enabled via NFC, E-Wallets, paperless movie ticket purchase through QR code entry. PVR has recently introduced the revolutionary anti-viral real-time cinema air sterilization system with the revolutionary negative ion technology at its PAN India locations. This provides protection against all kinds of harmful bacteria, viruses and microbes in the air and surfaces.

