Odisha reports 169 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 169 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052641. Khordha district registered the Highest of 88 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 9 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th December

New Positive Cases: 169

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 97

Local contacts: 72

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 9

5. Deogarh: 5

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Ganjam: 7

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kendrapada: 1

11. Khurda: 88

12. Mayurbhanj: 3

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Puri: 2

15. Sambalpur:10

16. Sundargarh: 9

17. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 222

Cumulative tested: 24769208

Positive: 1052641

Recovered: 1042224

Active cases: 1922