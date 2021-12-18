Theatre Chains and Owners Welcome Big Releases, Sharp Recovery in Business

New Delhi: The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that as a result of the massive response to the advance ticket sales for SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME, Cinema Chains and Independent Cinemas are experiencing second busiest advance ticket sales for a single movie title in the entire history of cinema exhibition. It also is the single busiest advance ticket sales, since cinemas started reopening in October 2020.

Cinema Chains and Owners, welcome the start of the Winter 2021 season, kick started today by SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME, followed by a slew of blockbuster films in multiple languages, including PUSHPA on 17th December, THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS on 22nd December, 83 on 24th December, JERSEY and THE KING’S MAN on 31st December, RRR by SS Rajamouli on 7th January, 2022, THE 355 also on 7th January, BHEEMALA NAYAK in Telugu on 12th January, VALIMAI in Tamil along with RADHE SHYAM in Telugu on 14th January, PRITHVIRAJ from YASHRAJ on 21st January, ATTACK on 28th January, BADHAI DO on 4th February, ACHARYA in Telugu on 4th February, SHABAASH MITHU on 4th February and also MOONFALL on 4th February…the list goes on, with big films lined up for release in almost every subsequent week. The Big Screen is back.

Sharing the huge optimism on the revival of the film exhibition industry, Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, President MAI said, “With cases falling, vaccinations rising, almost all major markets permitting theatres to operate at 100% capacity, and big crowd pulling titles, in multiple languages, being released this entire winter and next summer, what we kept saying during the pandemic, has come true – we are keeping our word, The Big Screen is Back”