Puri Jagannath Temple Welcomes New Chief Administrator

Vir Vikram Yadav, a 1996-Batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri, Odisha. However, the effective date of his appointment will be determined by the date he assumes charge. This information was conveyed in a notification issued by the Law Department. Yadav replaces Ranjan Kumar Das, a 2007-Batch IAS officer, who had assumed the role in May last year while also serving as the Special Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department.