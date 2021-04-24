Puri Jagannath Temple to be closed for public darshan till May 15

Puri: Puri Shri Jagannath Temple to be closed for devotees till May 15. Daily rituals will continue. Official announcement likely soon.

Regular screening and testing for Sevayat Families and Temple Officials will be taken up to ensure that cases of COVID-19 amongst them are detected at an early date and are provided effective treatment.

COVID care center made operational at Niladri Bhakt Niwas will be further strengthened as per requirement. Constant review of the same will be taken up.

Arrangements for shifting of serious cases for treatment to Bhubaneswar will be ensured seamlessly. Administrator – Development will act as Nodal Officer from Temple Administration side. Arrangements are being made at SUM and other Hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

Awareness programs to continue to popularise the use of Masks, Sanitisers, Physical Distancing.

Focus for Vaccination will be on those who are involved in daily Seva-Puja of the Mahaprabhu and also those involved in the construction of Ratha.

