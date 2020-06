Bhubaneswar: Puri Gajapati Maharaja hails Shreemandira Sevaks, Odisha Govt & SJTA for successfully conducting Rath Yatra .

“In the absense of general devotees, World famous Shree Gundicha Jatra in Puri was successfully performed today with extraordinary service by sevaks, efficient arrangements made by State govt & Temple admin within very short time & cooperation of all devotees. My sincere felicitations to one & all who made this unique event success,” says Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

