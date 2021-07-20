Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb perform the chhera Panhara ritual at chariots during Bahuda Yatra

Puri: After a series of rituals , the three deities Lord Balabhadra , Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath have been placed on their chariots i.e. Taladhwaja , Devadalana and Nandighosa in ceremonial Pahandi and following which the Puri Gajapati Maharaj is now performing the Chhera Panhara ritual as per the Jagannath cult, here on Tuesday.

Besides, the whole atmosphere near Gundicha temple has been drowned with chants of Hari bolo and Jay Jagganath.

Notably, at the end of the nine day stay at their aunt’s place in Gundicha temple , the holy trinities are now returning back to Srimandir.