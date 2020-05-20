Puri district registers 11 new COVID-19 cases, total cases in district 44

Bhubaneswar: Puri district registers 11 new COVID-19 cases. Total tally in the district reached at 44.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated the process of shifting the patients to a COVID-19 hospital. The officials in charge of the quarantine centres have been asked to find out if other inmates have come in contact with the patients.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 74 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total tally 1052. 1 death reported from Khurda district. Of the 74 new COVID19 cases detected, Boudh reports 28 cases, Puri 11, Cuttack 9, Khurda 7, Ganjam 6, Jajpur 6, Kendrapara 2, Balasore 1, Dhenkanal 1, Kandhamal 1. Malkangiri reports maiden COVID cases – 2 test positive in the district.

