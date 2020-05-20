Khurda district registers 7 new COVID-19 cases, total cases in district 71; 1 death reported

Bhubaneswar: Khurda district registers 7 new COVID-19 cases. Total tally in the district reached at 71.A 70-year-old, male of Khordha District having history of comorbidity of hypertension, was admitted in AIIMS Emergency today with respiratory distress and passed away the same day.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated the process of shifting the patients to a COVID-19 hospital.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 74 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total tally 1052. Of the 74 new COVID19 cases detected, Boudh reports 28 cases, Puri 11, Cuttack 9, Khurda 7, Ganjam 6, Jajpur 6, Kendrapara 2, Balasore 1, Dhenkanal 1, Kandhamal 1. Malkangiri reports maiden COVID cases – 2 test positive in the district.

