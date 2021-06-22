Punjab’s Rajindra Hospital conducts successful pacemaker surgery

Chandigarh: Guru Nanak Dev Super-Speciality Block of Rajindra Government Medical College, Patiala added another feather in its cap with successfully performed pacemaker surgery. This facility was earlier available only in big and private hospitals.



Divulging details in this regard, the Director Principal of Government Medical Patiala, Dr. Rajan Kumar Singla, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Harnam Singh Rekhi apprised that a patient admitted in Corona ward developed complications as his heartbeat reduced at the extent of only 30 beats per minute and instantly an operation performed to implant pacemaker temporarily. After this operation, his condition improved significantly then another operation was performed to implant a pacemaker permanently after he turned COVID negative.



Dr. Singla said that this operation was performed by heart specialist Dr. Gautam Singla, Dr. Anumeet Bagga with the help of the Anesthesia Department, and treatment was provided free of cost under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.



Principal Secretary Medical Education and Research Mr. D.K. Tiwari extended congratulations to entire team on the achievement and hoped that all the Government Medical Colleges of Punjab would continue to work diligently to serve the people.



Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister O.P. Soni also applauded the entire team of Rajindra Medical College and said that efforts made by the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh borne fruit to provide better healthcare to the people. He said that people will get latest Cardiac Science Services at nominal cost from government facilities onwards. He assured the college administration that requirements of the government medical college & hospital would be met soon so that the people could be provided best treatment at affordable rates.

