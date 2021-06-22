Himachal Industries Minister Bikram Singh urges Union Commerce Minister to provide financial assistance under TIES

Shimla: Industries Minister Bikram Singh Called on Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at New Delhi today.



Bikram Singh thanked the Union Minister for announcement of survey on Jagadhari- Paonta Sahib railway line and enhancing budgetary provisions in 2021-22 for Bhanupali -Bilaspur- Beri and Chandigarh- Baddi railway line. This would attract more investment in the State, he added. He requested to expedite works on these projects.



Bikram Singh also urged the Union Minister to provide financial assistance for the proposal submitted under Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) for setting up Pharma Testing Lab at Baddi which would not only augment productivity and boost exports but also improve the quality standards of the Pharma units in the State.



He also requested for the extension of Industrial Development Scheme for atleast two more years upto 2024 and to grant similar incentives to the State as granted to UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This would boost industrial growth of the state, he added.







He further apprised the Union Minister about industry friendly environment in the State and added that the State would like to join the national program of industrial corridors for creating sustainable infrastructure to meet the requirements of the industries. He requested for including Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh as Industrial Node under Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor ( AKIC ) so that the area could witness growth at a faster pace.



Piyush Goyal assured of all possible assistance to the state.



Senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

