Himachal Industries Minister Bikram Singh calls on Union MoS Kiren Rijiju

Shimla:

Industries Minister Bikram Singh called on Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju at New Delhi today.



Bikram Singh apprised the Union Minister that the State Government has submitted a detailed project report for construction of indoor sports hall at village Pragpur in district Kangra and urged for its speedy approval from the ministry.



He said that Pragpur village is on international map as it is internationally acclaimed heritage village where a number of tourists visit this place every year. Keeping in view the importance of this destination, construction of an indoor sports stadium at village Pragpur is essential, he added.



The Union Minister assured of all possible assistance.

