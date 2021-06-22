Two Punjab Teachers Selected for Online Malaysian Training Workshop

Chandigarh: Two teachers from the Punjab School Education Department have been selected for the online Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program for ‘Digital Tools to Develop Basic English Language Proficiency’, being organized by the Malaysian government.



Congratulating the teachers, Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that it was a matter of great pride for the education department that teachers from government schools have been selected for an international forum. It is a unique achievement as both the teachers selected from all over India for this international training program belong to the government schools of Punjab.



It may be recalled that the Malaysian government has called for applications from eligible candidates from various countries for the training program. In this regard, a letter was issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India under the Department of Economic Affairs, asking the various states of India to register their nominations in this regard. The Malaysian government has selected 15 eligible candidates from different countries for this international training program.



According to a spokesperson of the school education department, the training is being imparted in two phases from June 21 to June 28 and June 28 to July 2, respectively. Punjab had sent nominations of six eligible teachers out of which two teachers from Punjab have been selected. Apart from this, online pre-examination of the concerned teachers was also conducted after the nomination. These teachers include Mr. Rohit Kumar Saini, English Lecturer Government Senior Secondary School Qadianwali (Jalandhar) and Mr. Shakti Kumar, English Lecturer, Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Senior Secondary School Bharat Nagar (Ludhiana).



These teachers will participate in the scheduled virtual training program organized by the Malaysian government. Out of the total 15 selected candidates, 2 are from India, 10 from Sudan, one each from Thailand, Philippines and Ukraine respectively.



Mr. Krishan Kumar, Secretary School Education also congratulated the teachers concerned and said that the international training workshops besides imparting expertise to the teachers in their subject matter also make them up to date. He said that he has full faith in the ability and capability of his teachers. He urged all the teachers to make similar achievements in future also.

