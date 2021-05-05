Punjab Governor Administers Virtual Oath To Two PPSC Members

Chandigarh: The Punjab Governor and Administrator UT Chandigarh Mr. V.P. Singh Badnore, today administered the oath of Office, allegiance and Secrecy to Mr Jaskiran Singh, IAS (Retd.) and Dr. Manpreet Chhatwal as members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in a virtual ceremony held from Punjab Raj Bhavan.



Earlier, the Chief Secretary, Mrs Vini Mahajan sought the permission of the Governor to start the swearing in ceremony.



The Chief Minister, Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh also attended the virtual ceremony from his office.

