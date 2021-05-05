Punjab Education Minister give consent to conduct online classes on DD Punjabi from 5th May

Chandigarh: To curtail the loss of education of students due to closure of schools, Punjab Education Minister, Mr. Vijay Inder Singla has given the consent to conduct online classes through D D Punjabi.



Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the school education department said that under the supervision of Secretary, School Education Punjab, Mr. Krishan Kumar, the online classes are starting from May 5 through D.D. Punjabi. The Secretary School Education said that as per the instructions issued regarding Covid-19, the students can not come to the schools. Therefore, the arrangements have been made to impart online education to the students. He said that TV classes for students from class I to V. will be from 9 a.m. to 10.40 a.m. and for Class VI to Class XII will be from 10.40 a.m. to 4 p.m. The daily schedule of these DD Punjabi classes will be sent to the students one day in advance through the school principal and the concerned teachers.



The Secretary School Education also informed that when the Corona epidemic hit last year, the department did not have much preparation, but still many teachers had set up online classes. Now the department has more experience and the teachers have learned a lot from last year’s hard work, which will be beneficial for the students.



Director State Council for Education Research and Training, Mr. Jagtar Singh informed that last year 4189 lectures on pre-primary to XII class were broadcasted on DD Punjabi. It also included stream wise lectures for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Punjabi Science, Social Studies and Welcome Life. Apart from this the education department has also developed Punjab Educare app, through which the teachers have uploaded their lectures. He said that Students of government schools as well as associated and affiliated schools of Punjab School Education Board will also be able to avail online classes through DD Punjabi.



The spokesperson said that students will be able to conduct these classes on DD Punjabi Free Dish Channel No. 22, Airtel Dish Channel No. 572, Videocon D2H Channel No. 791, Tata Sky Channel No. 1949. Fastway’s Channel 39, Dish TV Channel No. 1169, Sun Direct’s Channel No. 670 and Reliance Big TV channel number 950.

Related