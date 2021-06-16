Punjab Education Minister felicitates girl who tops NMMS in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab school education minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla, on Tuesday, felicitated Jyoti, a student of Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School Old Police Lines Patiala, for securing the top position in the state in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship-2021 exam. The cabinet minister said that as many as 2,210 students of class VIII of Punjab have cleared the exam and will be receiving a scholarship amount of Rs 12,000 per annum till class 12.



While congratulating Jyoti and other students who have cleared the exam, Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would stand by all the shining stars of the government schools and extend every possible help for their bright future. He added that their government has been committed to provide them better infrastructure and other facilities which would help to create a level playing field for the students of government schools while competing with the students from private schools and from other states as well.



The minister said that NMMS aims to motivate bright and disadvantaged students to complete their secondary and higher secondary level of education so as to improve the dropout rate from schools after class 8. He added that it is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme which is implemented by the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Human Resource Development with the objective to financially support the meritorious students of economically weaker sections of the society.

